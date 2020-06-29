All apartments in Washington
837 HR Dr, SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

837 HR Dr, SE

837 H R Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

837 H R Drive Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
Gated Community - 3 Bed 3.5 Bath - Assigned Parking - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/uVCrcBDKikM

Great 3 level brick townhouse in Congress Heights off of Southern Ave.

3 Bedrooms
3.5 Bathrooms
Wood floors on main level.
Each bedroom has its own full bath!
Gas Fireplace in the living room.
Breakfast nook right off the kitchen as well as a separate dining room.
Tons of closet space.
Fully finished basement with full bathroom and a new walk-in shower.
Extra storage room in the basement.

New tile and hardwood throughout the entire house.

Location:
1 mile to Southern Ave Metro Stop.
Minutes away from the National Harbor, MGM Casino, The Tanger Outlets, Andrews & Boiling AFB
Just across the bridge from fine dining and the shops of Arlington, VA.

(RLNE4957741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 HR Dr, SE have any available units?
837 HR Dr, SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 HR Dr, SE have?
Some of 837 HR Dr, SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 HR Dr, SE currently offering any rent specials?
837 HR Dr, SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 HR Dr, SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 HR Dr, SE is pet friendly.
Does 837 HR Dr, SE offer parking?
Yes, 837 HR Dr, SE offers parking.
Does 837 HR Dr, SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 HR Dr, SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 HR Dr, SE have a pool?
No, 837 HR Dr, SE does not have a pool.
Does 837 HR Dr, SE have accessible units?
No, 837 HR Dr, SE does not have accessible units.
Does 837 HR Dr, SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 HR Dr, SE does not have units with dishwashers.
