837 HR Dr, SE

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Gated Community - 3 Bed 3.5 Bath - Assigned Parking - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/uVCrcBDKikM



Great 3 level brick townhouse in Congress Heights off of Southern Ave.



3 Bedrooms

3.5 Bathrooms

Wood floors on main level.

Each bedroom has its own full bath!

Gas Fireplace in the living room.

Breakfast nook right off the kitchen as well as a separate dining room.

Tons of closet space.

Fully finished basement with full bathroom and a new walk-in shower.

Extra storage room in the basement.



New tile and hardwood throughout the entire house.



Location:

1 mile to Southern Ave Metro Stop.

Minutes away from the National Harbor, MGM Casino, The Tanger Outlets, Andrews & Boiling AFB

Just across the bridge from fine dining and the shops of Arlington, VA.



