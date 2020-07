Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors range recently renovated air conditioning furnished bathtub microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage lobby cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard e-payments green community internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Built with charming architectural style, Sedgwick Gardens in Cleveland Park is in the heart of Washington D.C. and is one of “Washington D.C.’s Best Addresses.”Sedgwick Gardens captures both historical character and modern conveniences. Expansive floor plans offer generous space, remodeled gourmet kitchens with designer cabinetry, new windows, fresh appliances, and distinct accents such as built-in bookcases and gleaming hardwood floors. Only steps to Cleveland Park and Van Ness Metro, the National Zoo, fine dining, boutiques, and entertainment.Community amenities include a brand new 24-hour fitness center, beautifully restored grand lobby, complimentary bike storage, 24-hour concierge and package service, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.