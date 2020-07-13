All apartments in Washington
2501 Porter

2501 Porter St NW · (202) 517-1792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 Porter St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0925 · Avail. now

$2,282

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 0611 · Avail. now

$2,477

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0713 · Avail. now

$3,132

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 0510 · Avail. Sep 24

$3,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2501 Porter.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
in unit laundry
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
business center
coffee bar
community garden
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
yoga
2501 Porter Apartments in Washington DC is in the heart of it all, minutes from Cleveland Park Metro, Rock Creek Park, The National Zoo and Connecticut Avenue. 2501 Porter is neighbors to fabulous restaurants and shopping in Adams Moran. The interiors offer an unexpected elegance with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and beautiful wood flooring. Oversized windows allow natural light to radiate the room and showcases amazing views. Connect with neighbors on the picnic lawn, barbecue with friends and enjoy living in a great DC location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 0
limit: 3
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 65
fee: 500
Cats
rent: 50
fee: 0

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Porter have any available units?
2501 Porter has 4 units available starting at $2,282 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Porter have?
Some of 2501 Porter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Porter currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Porter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Porter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Porter is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Porter offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Porter offers parking.
Does 2501 Porter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Porter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Porter have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Porter has a pool.
Does 2501 Porter have accessible units?
No, 2501 Porter does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Porter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Porter has units with dishwashers.
