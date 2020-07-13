Amenities
2501 Porter Apartments in Washington DC is in the heart of it all, minutes from Cleveland Park Metro, Rock Creek Park, The National Zoo and Connecticut Avenue. 2501 Porter is neighbors to fabulous restaurants and shopping in Adams Moran. The interiors offer an unexpected elegance with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and beautiful wood flooring. Oversized windows allow natural light to radiate the room and showcases amazing views. Connect with neighbors on the picnic lawn, barbecue with friends and enjoy living in a great DC location.