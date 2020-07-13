Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel in unit laundry ice maker oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving business center coffee bar community garden green community hot tub internet access lobby online portal yoga

2501 Porter Apartments in Washington DC is in the heart of it all, minutes from Cleveland Park Metro, Rock Creek Park, The National Zoo and Connecticut Avenue. 2501 Porter is neighbors to fabulous restaurants and shopping in Adams Moran. The interiors offer an unexpected elegance with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and beautiful wood flooring. Oversized windows allow natural light to radiate the room and showcases amazing views. Connect with neighbors on the picnic lawn, barbecue with friends and enjoy living in a great DC location.