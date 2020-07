Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving yoga 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar community garden conference room doorman green community hot tub internet cafe lobby media room

All utilities are included at The Flats at Dupont Circle Apartments in Washington, DC, which is situated in the heart of Dupont Circle and close to great shopping on Connecticut Avenue. You can even walk to the Red Line Metro. These beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, hardwood floors and gas stoves. Relax at our outdoor pool and sundeck or work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center with individual TVs at each machine. More great amenities include a pilates/yoga studio with bamboo floors, internet lounge, grilling area and a clubroom with TV, kitchen and media.