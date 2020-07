Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry bike storage

Conveniently located at 1911 R. Street NW in the heart of Dupont Circle Washington, D.C., The Rodney Apartments offers a variety of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes that are thoughtfully designed for today’s modern, sophisticated renter.These elegant apartment homes feature clean lines and high-end finishes, created for those who love art, with classic style and first-rate amenities. This pet-friendly community amenities include a library, parcel pending package storage system, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.