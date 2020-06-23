All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 819 K Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
819 K Street SE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

819 K Street SE

819 K Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

819 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
internet access
Charming 1 Bedroom condo in the Capitol Hill Historic District. One block to Capitol South metro station. Available February 1, 2020 (some flexibility). This condo is not a basement apartment. It is located on the second floor of an historic Capitol Hill building. The condo is completely furnished and includes all utilities in the price. No hidden costs. Hardwood floors and large windows in the living and bedroom let in lots of light. Air conditioned. The kitchen has all cooking items including disposal, microwave, stove, toaster, pots, pans, coffee maker, glasses, flatware, cutlery, etc. Price includes a 36 flat screen basic cable TV, DVD player, and internet. Linens and towels provided. Coin operated laundry room in the building. Plenty of on-street parking with a DC parking permit. Free visitor parking pass.

Capitol Hill was voted one of the 10 best neighborhoods in the US and is very safe. Lovely residential street. One block to Capitol South metro. Within a short walk are coffee shops, 3 parks, banks, post office, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, and Trader Joes. Walk to Pennsylvania Avenue and Barracks Row restaurants, shop at the Eastern Market. Two blocks from the House of Representatives office buildings and Library of Congress. Two blocks to the Capitol. Walk to all museums on the Mall. Walk to Nationals Stadium and Yards Park.
Contact Mary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 K Street SE have any available units?
819 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 K Street SE have?
Some of 819 K Street SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
819 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 K Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 819 K Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 819 K Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 819 K Street SE offers parking.
Does 819 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 K Street SE have a pool?
No, 819 K Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 819 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 819 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 819 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 K Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University