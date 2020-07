Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court 24hr concierge courtyard gym parking pool table bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access lobby pet friendly yoga elevator bbq/grill business center guest suite online portal package receiving

Highland Park offers city-centric living directly above the Columbia Heights Metro station with two buildings featuring 373 distinctly designed apartments. With a prime position on bustling 14th Street, the property is further enhanced by an extensive amenity lineup including an expansive roof deck, two-story fitness center, courtyard with bocce courts, billiards room, and more. With a vibrant restaurant and retail scene at lobby level and U Street a short trip away, Highland Park is DC living at its finest. SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!