Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator parking bike storage lobby package receiving on-site laundry clubhouse internet access

Conveniently located just off Thomas Circle in Downtown Washington, D.C., The Phoenix Apartments are only a few blocks to the Metro, and countless shopping, and dining hot spots located in the 14th Street NW corridor. The Phoenix offers a variety of studio and one-bedroom apartment homes, and all utilities are included in the rent.This pet-friendly community is newly renovated and offers a wide variety of new and vintage apartment homes. Community amenities include a rooftop deck that overlooks the Washington Monument, renovated lobby, pet spa, complimentary bike storage, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community. With an excellent location and an abundance of conveniences, The Phoenix allows you to embark on a different kind of living; easy living.