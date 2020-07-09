All apartments in Washington
The Phoenix

1421 Massachusetts Ave NW · (202) 335-0498
Location

1421 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,612

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,617

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$1,626

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

See 21+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Phoenix.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
parking
bike storage
lobby
package receiving
on-site laundry
clubhouse
internet access
Conveniently located just off Thomas Circle in Downtown Washington, D.C., The Phoenix Apartments are only a few blocks to the Metro, and countless shopping, and dining hot spots located in the 14th Street NW corridor. The Phoenix offers a variety of studio and one-bedroom apartment homes, and all utilities are included in the rent.This pet-friendly community is newly renovated and offers a wide variety of new and vintage apartment homes. Community amenities include a rooftop deck that overlooks the Washington Monument, renovated lobby, pet spa, complimentary bike storage, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community. With an excellent location and an abundance of conveniences, The Phoenix allows you to embark on a different kind of living; easy living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 non-refundable reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs combined
Dogs
fee: $350
Cats
fee: $200
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Phoenix have any available units?
The Phoenix has 25 units available starting at $1,612 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Phoenix have?
Some of The Phoenix's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Phoenix currently offering any rent specials?
The Phoenix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Phoenix pet-friendly?
Yes, The Phoenix is pet friendly.
Does The Phoenix offer parking?
Yes, The Phoenix offers parking.
Does The Phoenix have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Phoenix does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Phoenix have a pool?
No, The Phoenix does not have a pool.
Does The Phoenix have accessible units?
No, The Phoenix does not have accessible units.
Does The Phoenix have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Phoenix has units with dishwashers.
