The Parkway Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym bike storage lobby media room package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access playground

Nestled in a village-like setting amidst Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C. Parkway Apartments offers peace and serenity that one deserves, while only steps away from the conveniences of urban, downtown living. Parkway Apartments is located just minutes from the Cleveland Park Metro, National Zoo, the new Cleveland Park Library, and many upscale boutiques and restaurants.The community is newly renovated and offers a wide variety of new and vintage apartment homes, many with private patios. Community amenities include a brand new 24-hour fitness center, beautiful resident lounge, renovated lobby, complimentary bike storage, breathtaking courtyard, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.