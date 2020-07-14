The Parkway Apartments

Amenities
Nestled in a village-like setting amidst Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C. Parkway Apartments offers peace and serenity that one deserves, while only steps away from the conveniences of urban, downtown living. Parkway Apartments is located just minutes from the Cleveland Park Metro, National Zoo, the new Cleveland Park Library, and many upscale boutiques and restaurants.The community is newly renovated and offers a wide variety of new and vintage apartment homes, many with private patios. Community amenities include a brand new 24-hour fitness center, beautiful resident lounge, renovated lobby, complimentary bike storage, breathtaking courtyard, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.