The Parkway Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 PM

The Parkway Apartments

3220 Connecticut Ave NW · (202) 335-0366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Apply within 24 hours of your first visit and receive up to $500 off your second month's rent! Specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Location

3220 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 269 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 267 sqft

Unit 301A · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 265 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,876

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parkway Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
bike storage
lobby
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
playground
Nestled in a village-like setting amidst Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C. Parkway Apartments offers peace and serenity that one deserves, while only steps away from the conveniences of urban, downtown living. Parkway Apartments is located just minutes from the Cleveland Park Metro, National Zoo, the new Cleveland Park Library, and many upscale boutiques and restaurants.The community is newly renovated and offers a wide variety of new and vintage apartment homes, many with private patios. Community amenities include a brand new 24-hour fitness center, beautiful resident lounge, renovated lobby, complimentary bike storage, breathtaking courtyard, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry with video features allowing residents to view guests before welcoming them to the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 non-refundable reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: On-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Parkway Apartments have any available units?
The Parkway Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,304 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Parkway Apartments have?
Some of The Parkway Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parkway Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Parkway Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Apply within 24 hours of your first visit and receive up to $500 off your second month's rent! Specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Is The Parkway Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parkway Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Parkway Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Parkway Apartments offers parking.
Does The Parkway Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Parkway Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parkway Apartments have a pool?
No, The Parkway Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Parkway Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Parkway Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Parkway Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parkway Apartments has units with dishwashers.
