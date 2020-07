Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry parking garage package receiving internet access

All utilities are included at Corcoran House at Dupont Circle. We are located on beautiful tree-lined 18th Street with some of the most celebrated shops, restaurants and nightlife in DC. Surrounded by the stunning architecture of the Dupont Historic District and centrally located minutes from Georgetown, the U-Street corridor, Adams Morgan and Logan Circle, this is exactly where you want to be. Our interiors blend unique finishes with environmentally friendly solutions. Our apartments feature stainless steel Energy Star appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and large picture windows.