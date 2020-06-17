534 First St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel pool hot tub media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

Welcome to your new luxury home, a modern blend of elegance and function set in a highly touted apartment building with unique amenities including a rooftop pool & spa, a movie theater, and soundproof music rooms to practice your instruments. With so many perks and an unbeatable location, its no wonder why the residence was voted best apartment community by local papers. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



This meticulously curated one bedroom/one bath unit boasts an open concept with ample closet space and charming high-end details such as crown molding, natural maple flooring, and designer lighting schemes. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and a full-sized washer and dryer. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.