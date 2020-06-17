All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
534 First St NE
534 First St NE

534 1st St SE · No Longer Available
Location

534 1st St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
Welcome to your new luxury home, a modern blend of elegance and function set in a highly touted apartment building with unique amenities including a rooftop pool & spa, a movie theater, and soundproof music rooms to practice your instruments. With so many perks and an unbeatable location, its no wonder why the residence was voted best apartment community by local papers. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This meticulously curated one bedroom/one bath unit boasts an open concept with ample closet space and charming high-end details such as crown molding, natural maple flooring, and designer lighting schemes. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and a full-sized washer and dryer. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 First St NE have any available units?
534 First St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 First St NE have?
Some of 534 First St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 First St NE currently offering any rent specials?
534 First St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 First St NE pet-friendly?
No, 534 First St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 534 First St NE offer parking?
No, 534 First St NE does not offer parking.
Does 534 First St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 First St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 First St NE have a pool?
Yes, 534 First St NE has a pool.
Does 534 First St NE have accessible units?
No, 534 First St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 534 First St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 First St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

