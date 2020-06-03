Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Recently renovated, 2231 Ontario is located in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, an active, culturally diverse community with restaurants, nightclubs, coffee houses, bars, bookstores, art galleries and distinctive retail. With studios and one bedroom apartments available, you can have your own space and decorate it in your own style. The building offers easy access to the Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metro Stations.



With beautiful countertops and hardwood floors, as well as flawless stainless steel appliances, you'll be living in luxury at 2231 Ontario.