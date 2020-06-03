Amenities
Recently renovated, 2231 Ontario is located in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, an active, culturally diverse community with restaurants, nightclubs, coffee houses, bars, bookstores, art galleries and distinctive retail. With studios and one bedroom apartments available, you can have your own space and decorate it in your own style. The building offers easy access to the Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metro Stations.
With beautiful countertops and hardwood floors, as well as flawless stainless steel appliances, you'll be living in luxury at 2231 Ontario.