Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

2231 Ontario

Open Now until 5pm
2231 Ontario Rd NW · (202) 796-7586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2231 Ontario Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 03 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,003

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2231 Ontario.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Recently renovated, 2231 Ontario is located in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, an active, culturally diverse community with restaurants, nightclubs, coffee houses, bars, bookstores, art galleries and distinctive retail. With studios and one bedroom apartments available, you can have your own space and decorate it in your own style. The building offers easy access to the Woodley Park and Dupont Circle Metro Stations.

With beautiful countertops and hardwood floors, as well as flawless stainless steel appliances, you'll be living in luxury at 2231 Ontario.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Move in fee $150 per dog. Monthly charge $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2231 Ontario have any available units?
2231 Ontario has 2 units available starting at $1,928 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Ontario have?
Some of 2231 Ontario's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Ontario currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Ontario is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Ontario pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 Ontario is pet friendly.
Does 2231 Ontario offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Ontario offers parking.
Does 2231 Ontario have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Ontario does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Ontario have a pool?
No, 2231 Ontario does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Ontario have accessible units?
No, 2231 Ontario does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Ontario have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Ontario has units with dishwashers.

