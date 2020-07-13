1230 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 Logan Circle - Shaw
Price and availability
VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 1230 13th Street, NW #101 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,850
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
Unit 1230 13th Street, NW #409 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,995
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 1230 13th Street, NW #116 · Avail. now
$2,050
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 1230 13th Street, NW #713 · Avail. now
$2,095
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath
See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sutton Plaza Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
elevator
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Sutton Plaza, conveniently located in the heart of Logan Circle. It is a short walk to many of the city’s top cultural attractions, the finest restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and the downtown business district.
Featuring newly renovated units with designer touches, Sutton Plaza offers a unique combination of comfort and convenience making it an easy choice for a one-of-a-kind, first class residence in the heart of the nation’s capital.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: $150/month, Parking garage: $200/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Sutton Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Sutton Plaza Apartments has 16 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Sutton Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Sutton Plaza Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sutton Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sutton Plaza Apartments is offering the following rent specials: August FREE for new residents