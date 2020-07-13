Sutton Plaza Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven smoke-free units Property Amenities gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access elevator package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Sutton Plaza, conveniently located in the heart of Logan Circle. It is a short walk to many of the city’s top cultural attractions, the finest restaurants, art galleries, nightlife and the downtown business district.



Featuring newly renovated units with designer touches, Sutton Plaza offers a unique combination of comfort and convenience making it an easy choice for a one-of-a-kind, first class residence in the heart of the nation’s capital.