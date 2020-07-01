Rent Calculator
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:07 PM
3932 CLAY PL NE
3932 Clay Place NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
3932 Clay Place NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated gorgeous and spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. Conveniently located near a grocery store, plenty of shopping and metro. Must see in person; call today for an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3932 CLAY PL NE have any available units?
3932 CLAY PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3932 CLAY PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
3932 CLAY PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 CLAY PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 3932 CLAY PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3932 CLAY PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 3932 CLAY PL NE offers parking.
Does 3932 CLAY PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 CLAY PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 CLAY PL NE have a pool?
No, 3932 CLAY PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 3932 CLAY PL NE have accessible units?
No, 3932 CLAY PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 CLAY PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 CLAY PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3932 CLAY PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3932 CLAY PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
