Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Park Road Courts

1346 Park Rd NW · (239) 243-0094
Location

1346 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1346-T3 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,792

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 1346-3E · Avail. Aug 31

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 1346-2G · Avail. now

$3,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Road Courts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
Now Leasing! Find your new apartment home today!

Park Road Courts provides fabulous apartment homes in the heart of one of DC’s most vibrant neighborhoods, Columbia Heights. Located off the Green and Yellow Metro lines, Columbia Heights is a mecca of dining and shopping and home to Howard University. Check out DC favorites such as Sticky Fingers Bakery and Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza or visit your favorite stores in the DC USA Plaza where you can find Target, DSW, Marshall’s and so much more.

Park Road Courts combines modern amenities with historical charm. The three story brick building was designed by the architectural firm Hunter & Bell in 1916 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. Each apartment home features fabulous amenities to appease the modern resident.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park Road Courts have any available units?
Park Road Courts has 3 units available starting at $2,792 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Road Courts have?
Some of Park Road Courts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Road Courts currently offering any rent specials?
Park Road Courts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Road Courts pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Road Courts is pet friendly.
Does Park Road Courts offer parking?
Yes, Park Road Courts offers parking.
Does Park Road Courts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Road Courts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Road Courts have a pool?
No, Park Road Courts does not have a pool.
Does Park Road Courts have accessible units?
No, Park Road Courts does not have accessible units.
Does Park Road Courts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Road Courts has units with dishwashers.

