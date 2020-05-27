Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities bike storage online portal cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access

Park Road Courts provides fabulous apartment homes in the heart of one of DC’s most vibrant neighborhoods, Columbia Heights. Located off the Green and Yellow Metro lines, Columbia Heights is a mecca of dining and shopping and home to Howard University. Check out DC favorites such as Sticky Fingers Bakery and Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza or visit your favorite stores in the DC USA Plaza where you can find Target, DSW, Marshall’s and so much more.



Park Road Courts combines modern amenities with historical charm. The three story brick building was designed by the architectural firm Hunter & Bell in 1916 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. Each apartment home features fabulous amenities to appease the modern resident.