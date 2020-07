Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga

1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park. 1221 Van lends itself to a walk-able lifestyle with premier features and top-of-the line amenities including rooftop stadium seating, an infinity pool, a state-of-the-art K!CK Fitness center, and a resident lounge. Look directly into Nationals Park from the infinity pool and rooftop lounge to be part of the game-day excitement. With the Washington Nationals as neighbors and a prime location in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, 1221 Van is at the heart of one of the most exciting, growing neighborhoods in the District and is thriving with restaurants, retail and nightlife, putting you minutes from everything you need. Plus, with just a quick stroll to the Navy Yard Metro, 1221 Van enjoys the perks of urban convenience and accessibility.