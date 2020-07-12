/
/
/
benning
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
523 Apartments for rent in Benning, Washington, DC
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
4203 Foote St NE 1
4203 Foote Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
720 sqft
Walk to Metro* Utilities Included* Fully Furnished - Property Id: 283082 Small fully renovated apartment in 2-unit duplex/town-home. **FULLY FURNISHED** and **ALL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** - Including High Speed Internet.
549 45th Street Northeast
549 45th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
One Large bedroom apartment available in beautiful and sunny Deanwood. The completely independent English basement will be available at the beginning of July.
4946 FITCH PLACE NE
4946 Fitch Place Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2625 sqft
Welcome home to your beautiful 4 br/3.5 ba rowhouse with huge open floorplan. Built in 2016, this house proudly boasts 3 levels of modern living tucked in the heart of Deanwood and features 2400 sqft of custom finishing touches.
4118 Grant St NE #B
4118 Grant Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
2 BR APT NEAR METRO - ALL UTILITIES INC!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment two blocks from the Minnesota Avenue Metro! (Video tour on YouTube under property address) Apartment is the lower
609 49th Pl NE
609 49th Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Newly renovated Main level of the home 2 BR/1 Bath located in Lincoln Heights! The home is conveniently located within walking distance to the Benning RD metro station! Just walk block away you have Lederer Gardens and several bus routes..
4203 Eads Street Northeast
4203 Eads Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1370 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in NE Washington, DC. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Benning
4800 C St SE 104
4800 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
635 sqft
Unit 104 Available 07/15/20 For Rent but purchase option available - Property Id: 287847 Cute and cozy 2 bedroom , 1 bath condo in nice building . Condo fee includes all utilities.
703 Parkside Pl NE
703 Parkside Place Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2170 sqft
LUXURY 5BR/4BA TOWNHOUSE W/ ROOFTOP TERRACE GARAGE - Property Id: 301432 BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN A BRAND NEW LUXURY 5BR 4BA TOWNHOUSE WITH A LOFT, ROOFTOP TERRACE AND GARAGE.
336 37TH STREET SE
336 37th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,091
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 336 37TH STREET SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1320 CHAPEL OAKS DR
1320 Chapel Oaks Drive, Prince George's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Gorgeous 4BR/2BA Rental in the Chapel Oaks community. Hardwood throughout. Finished basement with separate entrance. Vouchers Welcome. 600+ Credit score required per applicant; housing vouchers accepted per program guidelines.
3611 GRANT PLACE NE
3611 Grant Place Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1533 sqft
Lovely townhouse built in 2016. Freshly painted, hardwood on the main level. One car garage. Balcony off the living room. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
21 Randle Cir SE
21 Randle Circle Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1100 sqft
Available 07/20/20 A Quaint Urban Bungalow Minutes from Capitol Hill - Property Id: 226554 A Quaint Urban Bungalow with : * Large Fenced in Yard and a Garden Area *New Patio for Private Barbecues.
235 Division Avenue Northeast
235 Division Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully Renovated 2bd/1b property located in HOT Deanwood features hardwood floors, new HVAC systems, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchens and so much more. At an ideal location with close proximity to metro and downtown.
712 BAYLEY PLACE SE
712 Bayley Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
2888 sqft
Renovated spacious 3 bedroom unit great location close to metro and Fort Dupont park DCHA ,VA Housing vouchers accepted
1018 58TH AVENUE
1018 58th Avenue, Fairmount Heights, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Renovated very spacious apartment house very nice location close to metro Md housing vouchers VA housing vouchers and all other housing vouchers accepted
4920 CALL PLACE SE
4920 Call Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two level condominium in Marshal Heights. Home boasts living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, loft, laundry room, loft, washer and dryer.
5524 K STREET
5524 K Street, Fairmount Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home, tucked away minutes from the nation's Capital.
3322 ELY PLACE SE
3322 Ely Place SE, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1766 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE ON LARGE LOT WITH FINISHED LOWER LEVEL 3BR 2BA ON MAIN LEVEL WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AND SEPARATE DINING AREA MASTER SUITE .LOWER LEVEL 1BR 1BA PLUS UTILITY ROOM CEILING FANS THRU OUT STAINLESS APPLIANCES PARQUET FLOORS .
5336 GAY STREET NE
5336 Gay Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1498 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5336 GAY STREET NE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
602 Chaplin St SE
602 Chaplin Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 Level, 3 BD / 2BA TownHome with Plenty of Natural Lighting.
5100 D STREET SE
5100 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1425 sqft
** PLEASE fill out application online https://apply.link/3iwmt5o $30 application fee per adult.
4662 HILLSIDE ROAD SE
4662 Hillside Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
2444 sqft
renovated spacious 1 bedrooms for rent close to metro Dcha housing vouchers VA housing vouchers and other Housing vouchers accepted
143 48TH PLACE NE
143 48th Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1645 sqft
Location Location Location! Voucher's Welcome! Walking distance to Banning Road Station and oneblock from East Capitol Street NE. Quiet Neighborhood with Ample Street parking.
