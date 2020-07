Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven range Property Amenities courtyard bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This 1926 boutique building maintains its historic charm while offering modern luxury living.



501 12th Street is equal parts culture and connections, just steps away from the heart of H Street entertainment and the DC Streetcar line!



The apartments are newly renovated and offer spacious layouts with open living and dining rooms, stainless steel Bosch appliances, quartz countertops and real wood floors!