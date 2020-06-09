All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587

3903 Davis Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3903 Davis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
rent controlled
Community Amenities

Enjoy a healthy lifestyle in one of our smoke-free buildings
Gorgeous landscaped courtyard with benches and scenic walkway
Additional storage available including bike storage
Dry cleaning pickup available
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock

Residential neighborhood featuring beautiful landscaping and reliable trees Abundant parking options. Off-street parking and reserved parking available Controlled-access community.
Pet-friendly apartments - Cats and dogs are welcome, two-pet max per apartment
24-hour laundry facilities. Conveniently located in every building
Security Deposit Early Refund Program

Apartment Amenities

Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
All apartments under DC rent-control program
Upgraded eat-in kitchens with GE appliances, frost-free refrigerators, gas ovens, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers, disposals and stainless steel sinks
Central heat, air-conditioning, and ceiling fans*
Hardwood flooring or plush wall-to-wall carpeting
Energy-efficient windows

All utilities included!
Unique Art Deco style archways and high ceilings with crown molding
Spacious pantries, linen and walk-in closets*
Art Deco style baths with pedestal sinks
High-speed Internet access and cable TV available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 have any available units?
3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 have?
Some of 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 currently offering any rent specials?
3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 is pet friendly.
Does 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 offer parking?
Yes, 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 offers parking.
Does 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 have a pool?
No, 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 does not have a pool.
Does 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 have accessible units?
No, 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 587 has units with dishwashers.

