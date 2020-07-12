/
/
/
glover park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:45 PM
1140 Apartments for rent in Glover Park, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,672
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
853 sqft
Gracious, pet-friendly residences have a striking brick facade and architectural features such as art deco archways. Units feature plenty of storage, outdoor living space and ample parking. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance and lush courtyards.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,627
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1022 sqft
Eaves Glover Park is a handsome complex in DC's Glover Park neighborhood. The units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and garbage disposals. They're also pet-friendly and centrally located.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
84 Units Available
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
896 sqft
The Glover House brings together the best of several diverse and exciting D.C. neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
818 sqft
2255 Wisconsin is located in DC's distinguished Glover Park neighborhood. Units feature patios or balconies, in-unit laundry fixtures, hardwood floors, dishwashers and pet-friendly amenities. Garage parking is also available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,300
344 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
987 sqft
Just 3 miles from all the attractions of downtown Washington DC. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, private balcony and on-site gym. Close to nearby parks.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 04:06pm
$
25 Units Available
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,403
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
DC City Living with Style and Sophistication. Nestled among the shops, restaurants and homes surrounding Embassy Row, Carillon House Apartments is the epitome of style and sophistication in DC City living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
977 sqft
Just north of Georgetown. An easy-to-access location with oversized apartments in a walkable neighborhood. Buildings have secured entry access. On-site covered garage and laundry facilities. Spacious interiors with ample storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
582 sqft
With a prime location in the Glover Park Neighborhood, Sherry Hall is an apartment community with studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3900 TUNLAW ROAD NW
3900 Tunlaw Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Glover Park Location! ALL UTILITES and PARKING INCLUDED. Spacious one bedroom with large living area and one parking space. All utilities are included. Hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, pet friendly. Community laundry in building.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215
2111 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2111 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #215 Available 08/08/20 Georgetown/Glover Park Large Studio with Reserved Garage Space - Spacious and Bright Studio in the Observatory of Georgetown. Apt.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3815 DAVIS PLACE NW
3815 Davis Place Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
533 sqft
Available for occupancy immediatley! COZY CUTE 1-BEDROOM HOME IN GLOVER PARK/G'TOWN-HARDWOOD FLRS-DECORATIVE FIREPLACE (NON WORKING)-WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT-LOW UTILITIES-SHOWS WELL-NO SMOKING-1 SM DOG MAX 25LBS CASE BY CASE WITH $50 PER MONTH PET
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2205 40th Place Northwest
2205 40th Place Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
708 sqft
Welcome to this new construction apartment building in the desired Glover Park neighborhood.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2140 Wisconsin Avenue NW
2140 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,250
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Condo w/Private Patio, near Georgetown - Property Id: 123100 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in boutique property less than a 10 minute walk from Georgetown shops, restaurants, and University.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2215 40TH STREET NW
2215 40th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
900 sqft
recent top-to-bottom renovation in this 2nd floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment for rent in Glover Park. Sun-bathed living room offers hardwood floors.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
3901 TUNLAW RD NW #701
3901 Tunlaw Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
824 sqft
Come see this excellent 2 bedroom unit! See videos in virtual tour. Entry leads to Reading Corner and Living Room. Dining Room leads to Kitchen which was completely renovated in 2009. Updated Full Bath with original tile work.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2725 39TH STREET NW
2725 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish Glover Park condo in Lovely Renovated Building..
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2325 42ND STREET NW
2325 42nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the city with a serene nature backdrop! This Glover Park studio is located across the street from the Glover Park Archbold Park. Renovated bathroom. Hardwood parquet floors throughout the condo. Plenty of storage space. Private patio.
Results within 1 mile of Glover Park
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
632 sqft
This property features rooftop decks, on-site restaurant and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have built-in bookshelves, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Community is adjacent to the Smithsonian Zoological Park and near the Naval Observatory.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
38 Units Available
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
18 Units Available
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1225 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
5 Units Available
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,272
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,132
989 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature oversized French windows for ample natural light, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and chic wooden flooring. Located close to Adams Morgan for impressive shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,174
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,081
1182 sqft
Fuse urban living with the open spaces of Rock Creek Park, and what you get is the stunningly beautiful Park Connecticut Apartments. Close to the Van Ness Metro, you'll enjoy marble interiors and rooftop Jacuzzis.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,758
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,998
1138 sqft
Conveniently situated within easy reach of the Woodley Park-Zoo Metro Station. Floor plans feature floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies or patios. Residents enjoy access to a media room, BBQ grilling area and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
23 Units Available
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,340
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,885
1389 sqft
Units have granite counters, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Ample closet and storage space. Valet service. Outdoor pool and hot tub. Fitness center with yoga classes. Beautiful location near Smithsonian National Zoological Park.
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDChevy Chase, MDTakoma Park, MDBailey's Crossroads, VASeven Corners, VAChillum, MDPotomac, MDLake Barcroft, VASouth Kensington, MDWest Falls Church, VAForest Glen, MDLincolnia, VAAnnandale, VALangley Park, MDMount Rainier, MDAdelphi, MDHillcrest Heights, MDIdylwood, VA