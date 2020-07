Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking pool garage internet access new construction cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage bocce court business center community garden game room hot tub lobby yoga

Welcome to The Modern at Art Place, a brand new community composed of three residential buildings with stunning amenity spaces and outstanding apartment homes. Walking distance from the Fort Totten metro station, residents can have easy access to the red, green, and yellow lines to travel almost anywhere in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in a matter of minutes. The Modern offers a unique mix of both on-site and off-site retail walking distance from home, giving an urban feel while still having multiple outdoor amenity spaces to enjoy.