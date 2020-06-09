All apartments in Washington
Location

293 G Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large, light-filled 2BR/1.5BA TH with new kitchen & baths, great closets, balcony, in-unit W/D, CAC, wood floors, some util's & assigned pkg. Quiet/convenient, close to transportation, & Nats Stadium/other amenities. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 G ST SW #134 have any available units?
293 G ST SW #134 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 293 G ST SW #134 have?
Some of 293 G ST SW #134's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 G ST SW #134 currently offering any rent specials?
293 G ST SW #134 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 G ST SW #134 pet-friendly?
No, 293 G ST SW #134 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 293 G ST SW #134 offer parking?
Yes, 293 G ST SW #134 offers parking.
Does 293 G ST SW #134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 293 G ST SW #134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 G ST SW #134 have a pool?
No, 293 G ST SW #134 does not have a pool.
Does 293 G ST SW #134 have accessible units?
No, 293 G ST SW #134 does not have accessible units.
Does 293 G ST SW #134 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 G ST SW #134 has units with dishwashers.
