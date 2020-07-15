All apartments in Washington
Sherry Hall

2702 Wisconsin Ave NW · (205) 651-3693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2702 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0B5 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 802 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sherry Hall.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
With a prime location in the Glover Park Neighborhood, Sherry Hall is an apartment community with studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. Inside your apartment home, beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchens, and large windows enhance and brighten your living space. New kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, granite counter tops, and light wood shaker cabinets. Life at Sherry Hall is nothing short of convenient: on-site maintenance and management are available, the building provides package receiving services, residents can pay their rent online, and all utilities are included in your rent. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Sherry Hall means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time. Discover your new home at Sherry Hall, located in the Glover Park neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: 0 br: $500; 1 br: $700
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 pets maximum.
Parking Details: on street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sherry Hall have any available units?
Sherry Hall has 2 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Sherry Hall have?
Some of Sherry Hall's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sherry Hall currently offering any rent specials?
Sherry Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sherry Hall pet-friendly?
Yes, Sherry Hall is pet friendly.
Does Sherry Hall offer parking?
No, Sherry Hall does not offer parking.
Does Sherry Hall have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sherry Hall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sherry Hall have a pool?
No, Sherry Hall does not have a pool.
Does Sherry Hall have accessible units?
Yes, Sherry Hall has accessible units.
Does Sherry Hall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sherry Hall has units with dishwashers.
