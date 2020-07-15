Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

With a prime location in the Glover Park Neighborhood, Sherry Hall is an apartment community with studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. Inside your apartment home, beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchens, and large windows enhance and brighten your living space. New kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, granite counter tops, and light wood shaker cabinets. Life at Sherry Hall is nothing short of convenient: on-site maintenance and management are available, the building provides package receiving services, residents can pay their rent online, and all utilities are included in your rent. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Sherry Hall means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time. Discover your new home at Sherry Hall, located in the Glover Park neighborhood of Washington, DC.