Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Fort Stanton Apartments

1535 Morris Rd SE · (202) 759-3324
Location

1535 Morris Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Fort Stanton Apartments is where you want to be! Not only will you find spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans with wall to wall carpeting, Fort Stanton Apartments is in the ideal location. We are a short walk to the Metro or Metro Bus stop, and just minutes to shopping, dining and grocery store, and easy access to I-495, I-295, and I-395. Welcome Home to Fort Stanton Apartments!

Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building
.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $150 per dog
limit: 2 dogs maximum
rent: $40/ month per dog
restrictions: No aggressive breeds;weight limit: 35 lbs
Cats
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $20/ month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot and street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fort Stanton Apartments have any available units?
Fort Stanton Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Fort Stanton Apartments have?
Some of Fort Stanton Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fort Stanton Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fort Stanton Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fort Stanton Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fort Stanton Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fort Stanton Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fort Stanton Apartments offers parking.
Does Fort Stanton Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fort Stanton Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fort Stanton Apartments have a pool?
No, Fort Stanton Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Fort Stanton Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fort Stanton Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fort Stanton Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Fort Stanton Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
