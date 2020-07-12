/
southwest waterfront
1164 Apartments for rent in Southwest - Waterfront, Washington, DC
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,070
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1184 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,797
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
881 sqft
Green community property situated near Waterfront Metro Station and Southwest Duck Pond. Explore onsite amenities, including dog grooming area, game room, gym and pool. Relish in convenient unit features, including dishwasher and walk-in closets.
301M
301 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,000
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,031
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
853 sqft
Great location in the historic Waterfront neighborhood. Air-conditioned units with hardwood floors, oversized closets, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. Floor to ceiling windows with great views.
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,091
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,866
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1027 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartments. Perfectly placed at the entrance to The Wharf, The Banks embodies the unique, mid-century charm of historic Southwest DC.
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1076 sqft
Make Buzzard Piont your own at Watermark, the neighborhoods newest living experience with luxe apartment residences, signature amenities, and the waterfront at its doorstep.
Valo
222 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1019 sqft
We are now open for accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Call us today for more information! Welcome to a corner of DC, where life is brilliant.
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,941
737 sqft
Just off I-395 and I-695, close to the US Capitol. Community features include a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, garage parking, and a library with free WiFi.
88 V ST SW #706
88 V Street Southwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Waking up every day to beautiful and calming water views, sipping ice cold drinks at sunset on your private balcony or the equipped roof top deck, working in the cool environment of the penthouse lounge, strolling along the Waterfront and
292 M ST SW #292
292 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautifully Renovated 2 BR, 2.5 BA Townhouse. Lots of space! Open and bright. 3 levels 2 bedrooms 2 full baths upper level. Half bath on main level. Updated kitchen with gas cooking. Hardwood Floors throughout on the Main and Upper Level.
45 SUTTON SQ SW #1007
45 Sutton Sq SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning, sun-filled studio features water views of the Potomac River, breathtaking sunsets, and a beautiful space that allows you to live like a 1-bedroom.
1400 1ST STREET SW
1400 1st Street Southwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1666 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!Steps to Nats park, Audi Field, Navy Yard, Wharf, Bars, restaurants and more!!Close to Metro, and transportation. Updated kitchen, central cooling and heat! For more information call Listing agent at 703-507-7614
86 Q Street Southwest - 1
86 Q Street Southwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,695
540 sqft
A renovated one-bedroom one-bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium, Yards Park, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row and the Southwest Waterfront this Winter.
800 4th St Sw
800 4th Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,000
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This is the place that defines convenience, redefines community, and celebrates city living at its best.
1101 3rd Street SW
1101 3rd Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Fully renovated 1BR/1BA apartment available in a conveniently situated building in Southwest, close to the Wharf as well as the shopping and restaurants on 4th Street and at Navy Yard.
765 Delaware Avenue SW
765 Delaware Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduction!!! MOVE-IN READY - DECEMBER RENT SPECIAL : $25 Application Fee if apply by Jan 1! Full application fee(s) refunded with ratified lease before 12/24/2019.
525 WATER STREET SW
525 Water Street Southwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
915 sqft
FOR LEASE! Street Level Unit - Modern 920 SF 2BR/2BA condo w/ cozy and inviting living room and gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and dining area, washer & dryer in unit, master bedroom w/ a walk-in closet, and beautiful bathrooms.
240 M ST SW #E711
240 M St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities included - Pet friendly - and owner is going to pay for the building move-in fee (worth $350)!! This 1 bedroom condo is perfectly situated near Waterfront/M St Metro in SW so you're close to the Wharf, the Navy Yard, & Nationals Park.
500 G STREET SW
500 G Street Southwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1724 sqft
Easy to show vacant. Price reduced .MOVE to the new vibrant SW Waterfront neigh borough before summer. 2 levels end unit townhouse for rent. 3 bedrooms/2 and 1/2 baths. 4 seasons room opening on exterior patio.Enclosed brick patio.
525 WATER STREET SW
525 Water Street SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,100
510 sqft
Presenting 525 Water Street #306. This is your opportunity to live on the water and close to all the action! No car needed at this super convenient location. Blocks to all of your necessities including Waterfront Metro, Safeway Grocery, and CVS.
1425 4th St SW A401
1425 4th Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SW Waterfront/Riverside Condominium - Property Id: 298114 SW Waterfront...walk to new Riverfront development...metro..eateries...Nats Stadium...new soccer stadium...rent is all inclusive...24 hour front desk/security...clean...bright...
Results within 1 mile of Southwest - Waterfront
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,105
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,007
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
