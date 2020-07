Amenities

The Statesman, centrally located in Washington DC next to the George Washington University campus and with easy metro access, offers thoughtfully designed studio and 1 bedroom apartment homes that feature a host of amenities like updated kitchens with white cabinetry, expansive windows, parquet flooring, large walk-in closets and lovely bathrooms. This Avalon community in the Foggy Bottom Neighborhood offers a large selection of facilities such as a rooftop deck, a 24-hour fitness center, dry-cleaning valet service, a laundry center and garage parking. In addition to these fantastic services, the expert on-site management team ensures that you experience a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle at The Statesman.