Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:31 PM

2711 ORDWAY STREET NW

2711 Ordway Street Northwest · (301) 652-0643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2711 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
*Available on July 1* Only steps from Cleveland Park METRO on the RED LINE, and featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom + 1 garage space, and ALL basic utilities included in the rent. This quiet corner unit has great natural light, open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, 2 walk-in closets, extra storage, covered bike rack & shared laundry room. Live car-free in this vibrant neighborhood: Target, restaurants, post office, Uptown movie theater, and all sorts of interesting shops, yet nested in a peaceful surrounding at the end of the street. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW have any available units?
2711 ORDWAY STREET NW has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW have?
Some of 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2711 ORDWAY STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 ORDWAY STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
