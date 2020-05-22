2711 ORDWAY STREET NW

Amenities

*Available on July 1* Only steps from Cleveland Park METRO on the RED LINE, and featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom + 1 garage space, and ALL basic utilities included in the rent. This quiet corner unit has great natural light, open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, 2 walk-in closets, extra storage, covered bike rack & shared laundry room. Live car-free in this vibrant neighborhood: Target, restaurants, post office, Uptown movie theater, and all sorts of interesting shops, yet nested in a peaceful surrounding at the end of the street. Welcome home!