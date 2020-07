Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access parking package receiving

Unique, corner studio with tremendous closet space and a nicely separated kitchen/dining space truly can't be missed! Excellent natural light throughout the day from direct southern exposure makes the apartment even more appealing. Bosch washer/dryer in unit! Don't miss out on this one of a kind apartment.



All utilities included with the exception of phone/cable/internet. Your apartment rent also includes a gorgeous roof top deck with panoramic views and WiFi, a fitness center with WiFi and Peloton, a personal storage space, as well as bike storage.