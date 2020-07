Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving bbq/grill courtyard hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Park Connecticut Apartments in D.C. overlook the tranquility of Rock Creek Park and tap the vitality of Connecticut Avenue's urban rhythms. Our one- and two-bedroom apartments feature marble foyers, gourmet kitchens with pantry and granite countertops, gas appliances, and baths with double sinks and cultured marble countertops. There are also walk-in closets, in-home washer/dryer and private balconies to take in the views of Rock Creek Park. Enjoy our rooftop swimming pool and Jacuzzi, 24-hour business and fitness centers and underground garage parking. Our ideal location, just steps to Van Ness Metro, is why you should call Park Connecticut Apartments home.