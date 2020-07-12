/
/
/
cleveland park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:55 PM
164 Apartments for rent in Cleveland Park, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
38 Units Available
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
18 Units Available
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1225 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
5 Units Available
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,272
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,132
989 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature oversized French windows for ample natural light, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and chic wooden flooring. Located close to Adams Morgan for impressive shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,174
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,081
1182 sqft
Fuse urban living with the open spaces of Rock Creek Park, and what you get is the stunningly beautiful Park Connecticut Apartments. Close to the Van Ness Metro, you'll enjoy marble interiors and rooftop Jacuzzis.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
5 Units Available
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
975 sqft
Conveniently situated along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor. Community amenities include laundry center, intercom entry system and picnic areas. Luxury units feature parquet floors, designer lighting and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
3 Units Available
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
With the ideal balance of convenience, comfort, and style, Cleveland Park is a collection of distinct apartment buildings along the Connecticut Avenue corridor.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,509
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
967 sqft
Luxury living with stylish details such as bathtub, granite counters and modern renovations. Relax at the community coffee bar or hot tub, catch a film in the media room, exercise at the pool or gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,999
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
901 sqft
Studios and one- and two-bedroom units in sleek, modern building. Just off the Red Line. Breathtaking views of U.S. Capitol and National Cathedral from patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
32 Units Available
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,475
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
752 sqft
Newly renovated with high-end interior features. Delight in designer plank floors and detailed backsplashes before taking advantage of the clubhouse, pool table or 24-hour gym. Internet access throughout the community.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,699
800 sqft
Excellent location, close to Hazen Park and the Cleveland Park Metro. Units feature dishwasher, closet space, and window coverings. Community includes complementary bike storage, recycling bins, and flexible lease terms.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,800
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1081 sqft
Within walking distance to area restaurants and the National Cathedral. Close to the Tenleytown Metro. Apartments include oversized windows with a view, hardwood flooring and open floor plans. Reserved parking provided. Controlled access.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
24 Units Available
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,699
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
767 sqft
Beautiful apartments available in unique architectural space. Recently remodeled with hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry, charming lobby and picturesque courtyard included.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,304
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
612 sqft
The Parkway is located in Rock Creek Park, within walking distance of the Metro station and downtown. Units offer on-site laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units coming with hardwood floors and modern ranges. Located in the center of DC and close to Melvin Colvin Hazen Park and many embassies. Utilities are included.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Our pet-friendly apartments in Cleveland Park D.C. offer an upscale lifestyle with a unique modern, urban flair.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Macomb St, NW #218
2710 Macomb Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,350
397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Cleveland Park studio available immediately! - Location! Location! Location! Quiet well maintained building within a 5 min walk to Cleveland Park Metro, Uptown Theater, Walgreens, Post Office & lots of restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409
3446 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
816 sqft
Unit 409 Available 08/01/20 Furnished or not 2BR/1BA at CPmetro BestLocation - Property Id: 161850 Best Location & Schools! Metro across the street. Furnished if desired quiet 2br/1ba in the heart of Cleveland Park, minutes away from downtown.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3315 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW
3315 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Stunning top floor contemporary 2-Bed, 2-Bath with spectacular views across the entire city. The vista encompasses the Monuments, Capitol, Cathedral, Potomac River and beyond.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3217 WISCONSIN AVE NW #5D
3217 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
SMALL BUT MAGNIFICENT! Pet-friendly building, studio on quiet side with balcony and $2million views. Smart U-shape layout puts everything in the right place. Wood Fireplace. Washer/Dryer in unit. Upgraded bathroom and kitchen. Brand new refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland Park
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,672
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
853 sqft
Gracious, pet-friendly residences have a striking brick facade and architectural features such as art deco archways. Units feature plenty of storage, outdoor living space and ample parking. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance and lush courtyards.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,627
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1022 sqft
Eaves Glover Park is a handsome complex in DC's Glover Park neighborhood. The units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and garbage disposals. They're also pet-friendly and centrally located.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,806
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,831
1269 sqft
Overlooking Rock Creek Park, the community has a rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center. Interiors include oak floors, walls of windows and formal dining rooms. Flexible lease terms and online rent payment options.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,838
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1108 sqft
Within walking distance of Van Ness-UDC Metro Station. Also close to UDC and Howard Law School. Apartments feature step-down living rooms and fully equipped kitchens. Outdoor area with BBQs and lounge seating located on-site.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
632 sqft
This property features rooftop decks, on-site restaurant and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have built-in bookshelves, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Community is adjacent to the Smithsonian Zoological Park and near the Naval Observatory.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDTakoma Park, MDChevy Chase, MDChillum, MDMcLean, VASouth Kensington, MD