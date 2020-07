Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator fire pit gym green community on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park internet access

THE EMBASSY TOWER REINVENTED



Studio, One- and Two-Bedroom Apartment Homes



Set along the vibrant 16th Street corridor, Embassy Tower lies between two of Washington's most diverse and energetic neighborhoods, Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights. With a Walk Score of 95 out of 100, Embassy Tower is a Walkers Paradise, offering all the conveniences of urban living right at your doorstep. Enjoy easy access to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, Metro, buses and more by foot.



Amenities to include modern chef kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, energy efficient heating and air conditioning, in-home laundry, antique hardwood floors, and more.