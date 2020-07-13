Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park lobby

When it comes to elegant and convenient Washington D.C. apartment living, Highview & Castle Manor simply can’t be topped. Featuring a historic building with stunning skyline views, beautifully designed interiors with ample living spaces, gourmet kitchens and stylish finishes, and an excellent selection of shared amenities, our apartments for rent in U Street, D.C. are perfect for every lifestyle. Whether you’re getting your heart racing in our fully-equipped onsite fitness center, cooking up some fun with friends and neighbors in our charming grill & picnic area, or just enjoying the wide open space of your expansive apartment, Highview & Castle Manor will keep you satisfied day in and day out.



When you venture out to explore the neighborhood, we think you’re going to like what you find. We’re surrounded by a variety of excellent dining and shopping options, and the nearby U Street Corridor offers movies, plays, live music and a whole lot more to keep you entertained and exhilarated.