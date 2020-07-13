All apartments in Washington
Highview & Castle Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

Highview & Castle Manor

Open Now until 5pm
2505 13th St NW · (202) 759-2702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2505 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 403 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 311 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,071

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highview & Castle Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
lobby
When it comes to elegant and convenient Washington D.C. apartment living, Highview & Castle Manor simply can’t be topped. Featuring a historic building with stunning skyline views, beautifully designed interiors with ample living spaces, gourmet kitchens and stylish finishes, and an excellent selection of shared amenities, our apartments for rent in U Street, D.C. are perfect for every lifestyle. Whether you’re getting your heart racing in our fully-equipped onsite fitness center, cooking up some fun with friends and neighbors in our charming grill & picnic area, or just enjoying the wide open space of your expansive apartment, Highview & Castle Manor will keep you satisfied day in and day out.

When you venture out to explore the neighborhood, we think you’re going to like what you find. We’re surrounded by a variety of excellent dining and shopping options, and the nearby U Street Corridor offers movies, plays, live music and a whole lot more to keep you entertained and exhilarated.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required:Price depends on provider tenant chooses
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per dog. Monthly pet charge $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highview & Castle Manor have any available units?
Highview & Castle Manor has 5 units available starting at $1,419 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Highview & Castle Manor have?
Some of Highview & Castle Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highview & Castle Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Highview & Castle Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highview & Castle Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Highview & Castle Manor is pet friendly.
Does Highview & Castle Manor offer parking?
No, Highview & Castle Manor does not offer parking.
Does Highview & Castle Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highview & Castle Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highview & Castle Manor have a pool?
No, Highview & Castle Manor does not have a pool.
Does Highview & Castle Manor have accessible units?
No, Highview & Castle Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Highview & Castle Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highview & Castle Manor has units with dishwashers.
