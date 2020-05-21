Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
224 17TH PLACE NE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:07 PM
224 17TH PLACE NE
224 17th Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
224 17th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 17TH PLACE NE have any available units?
224 17TH PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 224 17TH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
224 17TH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 17TH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 224 17TH PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 224 17TH PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 224 17TH PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 224 17TH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 17TH PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 17TH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 224 17TH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 224 17TH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 224 17TH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 17TH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 17TH PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 17TH PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 17TH PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
