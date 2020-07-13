The Roberta

Amenities
Welcome to Upper Connecticut ApartmentsIf you desire a city experience with easy access to downtown but in an uptown setting, these traditional mid-rise locations offer just that. Amongst the tree lined avenues of historic Chevy Chase, an array of dining & shopping options encompass each building. Close proximity to Rock Creek Park, known for its winding pathways & historic preservation, offer a tranquil escape from the bustle of our capital metropolis. An assortment of floor-plans is offered with both wood & carpet flooring selections. Reserved parking options & utilities inclusive create great value & convenience. For the individual looking to be nestled away yet with a hint of urban flair, come enjoy uptown living. Viewings are conducted by appointment, please contact us.