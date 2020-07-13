All apartments in Washington
The Roberta

5429 Connecticut Ave NW · (202) 849-7966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5429 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,325

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,449

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,449

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Roberta.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
Welcome to Upper Connecticut ApartmentsIf you desire a city experience with easy access to downtown but in an uptown setting, these traditional mid-rise locations offer just that. Amongst the tree lined avenues of historic Chevy Chase, an array of dining & shopping options encompass each building. Close proximity to Rock Creek Park, known for its winding pathways & historic preservation, offer a tranquil escape from the bustle of our capital metropolis. An assortment of floor-plans is offered with both wood & carpet flooring selections. Reserved parking options & utilities inclusive create great value & convenience. For the individual looking to be nestled away yet with a hint of urban flair, come enjoy uptown living. Viewings are conducted by appointment, please contact us.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $40
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $35
Parking Details: "Parking $85.00 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Roberta have any available units?
The Roberta has 4 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Roberta have?
Some of The Roberta's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Roberta currently offering any rent specials?
The Roberta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Roberta pet-friendly?
Yes, The Roberta is pet friendly.
Does The Roberta offer parking?
Yes, The Roberta offers parking.
Does The Roberta have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Roberta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Roberta have a pool?
No, The Roberta does not have a pool.
Does The Roberta have accessible units?
No, The Roberta does not have accessible units.
Does The Roberta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Roberta has units with dishwashers.
