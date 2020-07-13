All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE

1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE · (202) 335-1892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 109 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,425

Studio · 1 Bath · 364 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,805

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
fire pit
These apartment homes live up to the status of their address. Located in Capitol Hill, 1600 Penn is surrounded by one-of-a-kind shopping and dining experiences that you can only find in this neighborhood. Find fresh produce at Eastern Market, and get the rest of your groceries from the Harris Teeter minutes away. You'll be within walking distance of the Blue, Orange and Silver Metro lines, as well as nearby to major interstates. Plus, have easy access to the trains at Union Station.

The apartments themselves boast stunning interiors that will leave you breathless, including granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, over-sized windows and vinyl wood-plank flooring. You'll also enjoy resort-style amenities, such as a rooftop terrace, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a pet spa to treat your furry friend.

The lifestyle you want is within reach. And it's at the most powerful address in America. Well, almost.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE have any available units?
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE has 7 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE have?
Some of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
