1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage fire pit

These apartment homes live up to the status of their address. Located in Capitol Hill, 1600 Penn is surrounded by one-of-a-kind shopping and dining experiences that you can only find in this neighborhood. Find fresh produce at Eastern Market, and get the rest of your groceries from the Harris Teeter minutes away. You'll be within walking distance of the Blue, Orange and Silver Metro lines, as well as nearby to major interstates. Plus, have easy access to the trains at Union Station.



The apartments themselves boast stunning interiors that will leave you breathless, including granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, over-sized windows and vinyl wood-plank flooring. You'll also enjoy resort-style amenities, such as a rooftop terrace, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a pet spa to treat your furry friend.



The lifestyle you want is within reach. And it's at the most powerful address in America. Well, almost.