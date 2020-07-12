/
kingman park
859 Apartments for rent in Kingman Park, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
967 sqft
Bell Capitol Hill offers premium living, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and modern floor plans. Located near Seattle's highest quality shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
917 sqft
Easy commute via Route 1. Just blocks away from Atlas Performing Arts Center and Rosedale Park. Renovated units with private patio/balcony, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Playground and parking on-site. Green community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
946 sqft
Modern apartments in walkable Kingman Park neighborhood, close to schools, library and Metro. Community amenities include playground, bike storage and laundry facilities. Recently renovated units have patio/balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 20th St NE Unit 4
225 20th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
225 20th St NE Unit 4 Available 08/05/20 Bright & Airy Two-Bedroom with Private Roof Deck! Parking Included! - This light-filled condo lives more like a private row home in the Hill East neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1605 E STREET NE
1605 E Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,850
618 sqft
Welcome home! Just steps away from the H Street Corridor is this beautiful, open floor plan 1 bed/1 bath + powder room condo, with hardwood floor throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2004 D STREET NE
2004 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3360 sqft
New price. Close to the H Street corridor; easy commute to Capitol Hill, BW Parkway and 295. Renovated 1 BR w/ finished den, open kitchen, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new flooring throughout. Turnkey property, move-in ready.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
542 24TH STREET NE
542 24th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Welcome home to this pristine, fully renovated row home in the heart of DC. You~ll appreciate the thoughtful design the moment you step onto the inviting front porch.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
505 19TH NE
505 19th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Location! Location!Location! Check out this cozy, newly renovated and painted one-bed and one bath apartment a few blocks from the H street corridor and RFK Stadium.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1904 ROSEDALE ST NE
1904 Rosedale St NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Come see this beautiful 3 level townhome, featuring 2 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Remodeled from top to bottom including brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1674 KRAMER STREET NE
1674 Kramer Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
780 sqft
Bright and updated, charming 2 bed, 1 bath row house located blocks from hot H Street Corridor! Located conveniently within walking distance of shops, restaurants and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1604 ISHERWOOD STREET NE
1604 Isherwood Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
720 sqft
Non- Smoking Unit 1 of 4 is available for rent! Enjoy the luxury of North East in the heart of Washington DC. This location is conveniently located near all major roads and events.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2401 BENNING RD NE
2401 Benning Road Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$6,500
A rare find in Kingman Park. Endless possibilities for this space. 1st Floor has two entrances and basement access. Space is being leased "as is". Tenant responsible for build out. Could be used as (florist, office space, art supply store etc).
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1537 Gales St Ne
1537 Gales Street NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
One month free rent!! Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Unit w/ 2Br 2Ba in the H Street corridor that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, panoramic views and ample outdoor space.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
529 16th Street Northeast
529 16th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,648
600 sqft
VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! Fully renovated 600 Sq ft one bedroom apartment with upgraded kitchens and baths in the Kingman Park neighborhood of SE DC. Each unit has brand new central heating and air conditioning, as well as new appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
147 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,578
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
2 Units Available
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Enjoy seeing the Capitol and Washington Monument from the rooftop deck. Gym, yoga, billiards, coffee bar, dog park, and concierge. Near Union Station and 8th Street restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
71 Units Available
The Stanton
816 E St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
834 sqft
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
36 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,182
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,859
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,992
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,697
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
20 Units Available
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$4,274
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,190
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,010
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,912
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
884 sqft
Open floor plans with designer fixtures, stainless steel appliances, views of the Anacostia River in some units. Pet-friendly, with smart-building technology. Minutes from Capitol Hill and Potomac Metro Transit Station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,541
775 sqft
This 1926 boutique building maintains its historic charm while offering modern luxury living.
