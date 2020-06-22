211 15th Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Three bedroom 1 bath and a half apartment with separate living and kitchen with access to rear. On street parking. Hardwood floors through out unit. Central Heat and air, Comes with Washer/Dryer in unit with shared backyard.



The nearest schools are Wilson, J. O. (Elementary School), Tree Of Life Public Charter School (Elementary School), Kendall Demonstration Elementary School (Elementary School)



Great location. Blocks to H St. Corridor, Capitol Hill, New York Ave Metro and Union Station. Red Line



Blocks to Gallaudet University

Convenient metro bus stop steps from home.

Minutes to Capitol Hill, Union Station.

$2700 per month + utilities ( water included in rent) One months security deposit. One year minimum lease



Call ask for Sylvan