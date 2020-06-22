All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

211 15th Street NW

211 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

211 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Three bedroom 1 bath and a half apartment with separate living and kitchen with access to rear. On street parking. Hardwood floors through out unit. Central Heat and air, Comes with Washer/Dryer in unit with shared backyard.

The nearest schools are Wilson, J. O. (Elementary School), Tree Of Life Public Charter School (Elementary School), Kendall Demonstration Elementary School (Elementary School)

Great location. Blocks to H St. Corridor, Capitol Hill, New York Ave Metro and Union Station. Red Line

Blocks to Gallaudet University
Convenient metro bus stop steps from home.
Minutes to Capitol Hill, Union Station.
$2700 per month + utilities ( water included in rent) One months security deposit. One year minimum lease

Call ask for Sylvan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 15th Street NW have any available units?
211 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 15th Street NW have?
Some of 211 15th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
211 15th Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 211 15th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 211 15th Street NW offer parking?
No, 211 15th Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 211 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 15th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 15th Street NW have a pool?
No, 211 15th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 211 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 211 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 211 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 15th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
