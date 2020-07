Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony extra storage granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr maintenance package receiving accessible elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments community garden concierge e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community

Quality comes without compromise at Highbridge. One step inside its light-flooded space and you'll notice no design detail has been overlooked. Fresh, contemporary features harmoniously intertwine historic building elements including skylights, expansive windows, exposed brick and crystal chandeliers to create a timeless living experience that is as authentic as it is awe-inspiring. Select from deluxe studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, all featuring top-of-the-line features and amenities.