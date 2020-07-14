All apartments in Washington
The Baystate
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

The Baystate

1701 Massachusetts Ave · (833) 617-0694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get 1/2 Month Free on 2nd Month's Rent!
Location

1701 Massachusetts Ave, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 412 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 345 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 371 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Baystate.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
If you are looking for a home with classic features in a charming neighborhood, look no further than The Baystate. This DuPont Circle apartment building offers beautiful studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent in a variety of floor plans. The floorplans aren’t the only thing you will love about living here. The apartments and building feature a variety of amenities that will make you feel right at home. Hardwood floors, spacious closets, a community fitness center, and rooftop deck are just the beginning. With all utilities included in your rent, there is no need to worry about extra bills. Comfort and ease, what could be better?WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at The Baystate means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time. Discover classic charms and modern conveniences of The Baystate, located in the Dupont Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $700
Additional: Fitness Center Charge: $5 monthly
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: on street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Baystate have any available units?
The Baystate has 9 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Baystate have?
Some of The Baystate's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Baystate currently offering any rent specials?
The Baystate is offering the following rent specials: Get 1/2 Month Free on 2nd Month's Rent!
Is The Baystate pet-friendly?
Yes, The Baystate is pet friendly.
Does The Baystate offer parking?
No, The Baystate does not offer parking.
Does The Baystate have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Baystate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Baystate have a pool?
No, The Baystate does not have a pool.
Does The Baystate have accessible units?
Yes, The Baystate has accessible units.
Does The Baystate have units with dishwashers?
No, The Baystate does not have units with dishwashers.
