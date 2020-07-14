Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed all utils included 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym internet access cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal package receiving

If you are looking for a home with classic features in a charming neighborhood, look no further than The Baystate. This DuPont Circle apartment building offers beautiful studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent in a variety of floor plans. The floorplans aren’t the only thing you will love about living here. The apartments and building feature a variety of amenities that will make you feel right at home. Hardwood floors, spacious closets, a community fitness center, and rooftop deck are just the beginning. With all utilities included in your rent, there is no need to worry about extra bills. Comfort and ease, what could be better?WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at The Baystate means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time. Discover classic charms and modern conveniences of The Baystate, located in the Dupont Circle.