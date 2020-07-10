Amenities
Located in the heart of one of D.C.’s premier neighborhoods, this beautifully maintained historic building offers all the conveniences of urban living. With refinished apartments that have thoughtful, modern touches and charming amenities, The Rodman boasts all the comforts of home you’ve come to expect.This pet-friendly community features complimentary bike storage, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry allowing residents to greet guests before welcoming them to the community. With an excellent location and an abundance of conveniences, The Rodman allows you to embark on a different kind of living; easy living.