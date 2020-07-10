All apartments in Washington
The Rodman

3002 Rodman St NW · (202) 816-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3002 Rodman St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,757

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Rodman.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
on-site laundry
Located in the heart of one of D.C.’s premier neighborhoods, this beautifully maintained historic building offers all the conveniences of urban living. With refinished apartments that have thoughtful, modern touches and charming amenities, The Rodman boasts all the comforts of home you’ve come to expect.This pet-friendly community features complimentary bike storage, smart laundry, and a controlled access entry allowing residents to greet guests before welcoming them to the community. With an excellent location and an abundance of conveniences, The Rodman allows you to embark on a different kind of living; easy living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Rodman have any available units?
The Rodman has 4 units available starting at $1,757 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Rodman have?
Some of The Rodman's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Rodman currently offering any rent specials?
The Rodman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Rodman pet-friendly?
Yes, The Rodman is pet friendly.
Does The Rodman offer parking?
No, The Rodman does not offer parking.
Does The Rodman have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Rodman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Rodman have a pool?
No, The Rodman does not have a pool.
Does The Rodman have accessible units?
No, The Rodman does not have accessible units.
Does The Rodman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Rodman has units with dishwashers.
