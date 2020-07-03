2070 Belmont Rd Nw Unit: 501

Amenities

With gorgeous views of the National Cathedral, Woodley Park, and Rock Creek Park, this gorgeous top floor 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is not to be missed!



All utilities included with the exception of phone/cable/internet, with free to use additional storage space and bike storage.



Nestled at the foot of the William Taft Bridge (between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park), the Park Crest combines the best of city excitement with the quiet serenity of Rock Creek Park. This beautifully renovated and carefully maintained 1920s European-style apartment community is the crown jewel of Washingtons finest neighborhood: Kalorama.



Converting to a smoke-free building. Sorry - no pets. Keener Management is an EHO provider.



