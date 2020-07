Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking bbq/grill internet access package receiving elevator garage 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Experience the finest in boutique apartment living at Ora with refined features, premier amenities, and panoramic vistas of DC’s most distinguished neighborhood, Kalorama. Breathing new life into an inimitable address, Ora offers a fresh take on sophistication in the city. Ora's next-level perks are designed to accentuate the defining nature of life in Kalorama. Ora's modern amenities including a fully equipped fitness center with a Peloton(R) bike; a rooftop sky lounge and terrace with grilling stations and 360-degree views; a resident lounge with a coffee bar and a workspace with complimentary WiFi; an exclusive, resident-only Ora Club with a wet bar and multi-media entertainment system... and more! Call Ora "home" and discover a whole new view.