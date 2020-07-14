Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center hot tub internet access media room playground yoga

The Arbor offers apartments in Washington DC with both style and sophistication. Live in an apartment steps from the vibrant Brookland Metro and the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 7th Street, NE and still be moments from I-395, I-295 and Downtown DC. Choose to walk to Brookland Metro Station, Catholic or Trinity University. Take a short metro ride to Howard University or the National Mall. Or just spend the weekend checking out the areas exciting new shopping, dining venues.



Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building