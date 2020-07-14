Lease Length: 3-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 (Holding fee)
Additional: Non-refundable facility fee: $200 flat fee (For membership to the fitness center and one permanent parking permit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Under 35 lbs: $200 per pet; Over 35 lbs: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Under 35lbs: $20/month per pet; Over 35lbs: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve (free); Street parking: first come, first serve (free).