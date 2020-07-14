All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Arbor

3230 7th St NE · (202) 759-3399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3230 7th St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B11 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A12 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit B22 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
internet access
media room
playground
yoga
The Arbor offers apartments in Washington DC with both style and sophistication. Live in an apartment steps from the vibrant Brookland Metro and the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 7th Street, NE and still be moments from I-395, I-295 and Downtown DC. Choose to walk to Brookland Metro Station, Catholic or Trinity University. Take a short metro ride to Howard University or the National Mall. Or just spend the weekend checking out the areas exciting new shopping, dining venues.

Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 (Holding fee)
Additional: Non-refundable facility fee: $200 flat fee (For membership to the fitness center and one permanent parking permit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Under 35 lbs: $200 per pet; Over 35 lbs: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Under 35lbs: $20/month per pet; Over 35lbs: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve (free); Street parking: first come, first serve (free).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Arbor have any available units?
The Arbor has 3 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Arbor have?
Some of The Arbor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbor currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arbor pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbor is pet friendly.
Does The Arbor offer parking?
Yes, The Arbor offers parking.
Does The Arbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Arbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbor have a pool?
Yes, The Arbor has a pool.
Does The Arbor have accessible units?
No, The Arbor does not have accessible units.
Does The Arbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arbor has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Arbor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

