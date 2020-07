Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving valet service on-site laundry lobby shuffle board yoga

Utilities are included at 1500 Mass Apartments in Washington D.C. Located in the center of Dupont Circle, Logan Circle and Golden Triangle neighborhoods, 1500 Mass is just a short walk to Dupont Circle Metro and McPherson Square Metro. Enjoy the convenience of being steps away from shopping, restaurants, art and nightlife. Our apartments are newly renovated with stunning kitchen cabinets, countertops and hard surface flooring in kitchen and living areas. We offer generous closet space and large windows to showcase incredible views. Residents enjoy the rooftop deck, friendly concierge and valet garage parking.