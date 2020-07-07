The Park Monroe Apartments.

Amenities
A spacious L-Shaped studio is available at The Park Monroe. This open layout unit features 2 closets, a separate eat-in kitchen, and nice big windows that offers lots of light!
Located only two blocks away from the Columbia Heights Metro; The Park Monroe is close to shopping, restaurants, and much more!
We are open for tours Monday through Friday from 8:30 am until 5:00 pm. We are currently offering virtual tours via Facetime and Skype, as well as in-person, 'self-guided' tours!
Our community features 24 hour emergency maintenance answering service, on-site management and maintenance, fitness center, community courtyard, bike storage, and on-site laundry facilities.
All utilities are included excluding, electric, internet, and cable. We do have indoor and outdoor parking available at an additional cost.