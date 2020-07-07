All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
The Park Monroe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
The Park Monroe Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

The Park Monroe Apartments

3300 16th St NW · (202) 753-4480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Currently Offering The Month of June Rent Free! Offering A Manager's Special, please contact us for details.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3300 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3300 16th Street, NW #205 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 3300 16th Street, NW #514 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 3300 16th Street, NW #106 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 3300 16th Street, NW #908 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 3300 16th Street, NW #815 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park Monroe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
clubhouse
smoke-free community
A spacious L-Shaped studio is available at The Park Monroe. This open layout unit features 2 closets, a separate eat-in kitchen, and nice big windows that offers lots of light!

Located only two blocks away from the Columbia Heights Metro; The Park Monroe is close to shopping, restaurants, and much more!

We are open for tours Monday through Friday from 8:30 am until 5:00 pm. We are currently offering virtual tours via Facetime and Skype, as well as in-person, 'self-guided' tours!

Our community features 24 hour emergency maintenance answering service, on-site management and maintenance, fitness center, community courtyard, bike storage, and on-site laundry facilities.

All utilities are included excluding, electric, internet, and cable. We do have indoor and outdoor parking available at an additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage and surface parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Park Monroe Apartments have any available units?
The Park Monroe Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park Monroe Apartments have?
Some of The Park Monroe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park Monroe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Park Monroe Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Currently Offering The Month of June Rent Free! Offering A Manager's Special, please contact us for details.
Is The Park Monroe Apartments pet-friendly?
No, The Park Monroe Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does The Park Monroe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Park Monroe Apartments offers parking.
Does The Park Monroe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park Monroe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park Monroe Apartments have a pool?
No, The Park Monroe Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Park Monroe Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Park Monroe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Park Monroe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park Monroe Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University