The Park Monroe Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access clubhouse smoke-free community

A spacious L-Shaped studio is available at The Park Monroe. This open layout unit features 2 closets, a separate eat-in kitchen, and nice big windows that offers lots of light!



Located only two blocks away from the Columbia Heights Metro; The Park Monroe is close to shopping, restaurants, and much more!



We are open for tours Monday through Friday from 8:30 am until 5:00 pm. We are currently offering virtual tours via Facetime and Skype, as well as in-person, 'self-guided' tours!



Our community features 24 hour emergency maintenance answering service, on-site management and maintenance, fitness center, community courtyard, bike storage, and on-site laundry facilities.



All utilities are included excluding, electric, internet, and cable. We do have indoor and outdoor parking available at an additional cost.