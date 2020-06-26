Rent Calculator
1942 Good Hope Road Southeast
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:26 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1942 Good Hope Road Southeast
1942 Good Hope Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1942 Good Hope Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1710; Parking: 3 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3400.00; IMRID15568
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have any available units?
1942 Good Hope Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have?
Some of 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Good Hope Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast offers parking.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast has units with dishwashers.
