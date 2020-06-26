All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1942 Good Hope Road Southeast
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:26 PM

1942 Good Hope Road Southeast

1942 Good Hope Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1942 Good Hope Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1710; Parking: 3 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3400.00; IMRID15568

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have any available units?
1942 Good Hope Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have?
Some of 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Good Hope Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast offers parking.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 Good Hope Road Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University