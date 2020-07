Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub granite counters microwave oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly concierge elevator on-site laundry parking e-payments garage package receiving 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments guest parking lobby online portal

Looking for a studio, one or two-bedroom apartment? Want to live in the Van Ness neighborhood? Start your apartment search at Clarence House! Living at Clarence House means coming home to a spacious apartment with beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, large closets, and a community with a variety of amenities. On-site maintenance and management, on-site laundry facilities, a rooftop deck, and a concierge are just a few things that you will love about the building. All utilities in your rent adds to the worry-free feel of living here, and that is just the beginning. Whatever your interests are, the Clarence House will bring you closer to them.WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Clarence House means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time.