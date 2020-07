Avalon First + M

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge pool hot tub internet access media room valet service clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking lobby package receiving wine room

In the heart of NoMa, Avalon First and M. features artistically planned studio, one, two and three bedroom Washington DC apartments that include state-of-the-art amenities like maple natural hardwood floors in foyer, kitchen, living and dining areas, linen closets, full-size washer and dryer in each apartment, double-paned windows, breakfast bars open to living area, defined entrance foyers with coat closets, upgraded thermal and noise insulation, high-speed internet access and unique chef-caliber kitchens featuring granite countertops. The community also provides a wide variety of top line facilities such as a SkyVue Rooftop Pool and Spa, The Cinema Theater, D’Tails pet salon, soundproof music practice jam-rooms, 24-hour resident concierge and a dry cleaning valet service.