Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:28 AM

1934 I STREET NE

1934 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1934 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Updated and freshly painted 1 bed/1 bath with hardwood floors and laundry in the unit. Back yard access, close to public transportation and Train cars, close to H St corridor. Free wi-fi for the tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 I STREET NE have any available units?
1934 I STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 I STREET NE have?
Some of 1934 I STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 I STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1934 I STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 I STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1934 I STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1934 I STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1934 I STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1934 I STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1934 I STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 I STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1934 I STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1934 I STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1934 I STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 I STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 I STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
