1934 I STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Updated and freshly painted 1 bed/1 bath with hardwood floors and laundry in the unit. Back yard access, close to public transportation and Train cars, close to H St corridor. Free wi-fi for the tenants.