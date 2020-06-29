All apartments in Washington
Hilltop House
Hilltop House

1475 Euclid St NW · (833) 617-0701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1475 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 514 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 342 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilltop House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
package receiving
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
Hilltop House, a hidden jewel of the Columbia Heights neighborhood, is an apartment community with studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent. With large windows, and spacious layouts, the apartments have a cheerful, open, and bright atmosphere. To keep apartment living easy, all utilities are included in your rent, our service team is available 24 hours a day, and you can access your resident account online at any time.The Hilltop House community has the perfect location to take in all that Washington, DC has to offer: the building faces Meridian Hill Park, a prime attraction, and the Columbia Heights Metro Station is just a few blocks away, giving residents easy access to all of the city. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Come see how living at Hilltop House means experiencing a higher level of service!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Initial lease: 12, then month to month available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500 up to 1 months rent.
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: indoor parking: $160/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilltop House have any available units?
Hilltop House has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Hilltop House have?
Some of Hilltop House's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilltop House currently offering any rent specials?
Hilltop House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hilltop House pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilltop House is pet friendly.
Does Hilltop House offer parking?
Yes, Hilltop House offers parking.
Does Hilltop House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hilltop House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilltop House have a pool?
No, Hilltop House does not have a pool.
Does Hilltop House have accessible units?
Yes, Hilltop House has accessible units.
Does Hilltop House have units with dishwashers?
No, Hilltop House does not have units with dishwashers.
