Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator bike storage package receiving accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Hilltop House, a hidden jewel of the Columbia Heights neighborhood, is an apartment community with studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent. With large windows, and spacious layouts, the apartments have a cheerful, open, and bright atmosphere. To keep apartment living easy, all utilities are included in your rent, our service team is available 24 hours a day, and you can access your resident account online at any time.The Hilltop House community has the perfect location to take in all that Washington, DC has to offer: the building faces Meridian Hill Park, a prime attraction, and the Columbia Heights Metro Station is just a few blocks away, giving residents easy access to all of the city. WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Come see how living at Hilltop House means experiencing a higher level of service!